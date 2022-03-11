By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Some people in Plum are making an emotional plea against a planned waste injection well.
Those opposed to the plans say that Pennaco Energy Solutions has received numerous DEP violations for Plum’s first well.
Residents also say trucks have overloaded their streets and fear their health is at risk.
“I am concerned for my family’s health,” said Katie Sheehan, a Plum resident.
Doctors say there are health risks even at low levels of exposure from the injection wells.
Those risks can include respiratory issues, headaches, skin irritation, and more.