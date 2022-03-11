By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a man was shot in the leg in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood.
According to police, officers received a call for a man who had been shot along Forward Avenue just before 4:00 a.m. on Friday.
When officers responded at the scene, they found a man shot in the leg.
The man was taken to the hospital and was last listed in stable condition.
Police say their investigation is ongoing and have not released any suspect descriptions.