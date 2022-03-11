By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Members of the student organization "CARES" and their parents met with Sewickley Academy on Thursday.
The students said they're working with the school to address concerns over equality.
They’re also expecting Dr. Ashley Birtwell to make a public apology for the comments she has made.
"It was very important to me to meet with the students and discuss their petition," Dr. Ashley Birtwell said in a letter provided to KDKA. "I want them to feel heard and know that steps to address all of the items included in the petition are currently under consideration. They have requested a public apology for what they are referring to as disparaging remarks. While I was not present during what occurred in my office on March 3, I stand by how it has been described in recent statements."
Another work in progress is making changes to the school’s handbook, specifically addressing certain concerns.