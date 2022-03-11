By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – If snow in March has you dreaming of clear blue water and white sandy beaches, there's a way to escape.
Spirit Airlines is bringing back its nonstop service from the Pittsburgh International Airport to Cancun starting Saturday.
The low-cost airline expanded its service to Cancun from five cities in February, shortly before the pandemic hit.
March has seen the return of several other nonstop services to warmer destinations. Allegiant resumed flights to Charleston and Hilton Head in South Carolina. Travelers can now take Southwest to Dallas-Love, and weekend-only service to Miami starts Saturday.
United will also restart nonstop flights to San Francisco later this month.
In February, the airport announced nearly 20 nonstop routes would return in the coming months.