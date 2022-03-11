PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A large water main break in Lawrenceville caused major traffic disruptions Thursday afternoon.

UPDATE (3/11/22): As of 8:53 a.m. on Friday morning, PWSA says they believe water service will be restored by approximately noon today.

Water was gushing from a hole in Butler Street, rushing down the hillside like a waterfall after the 42-inch main broke. The break happened right in front of Pittsburgh Collision.

“I come out and water was shooting up over the fence about 10, 12 feet in the air, and it’s something I have never seen,” said owner John Lynch.

Crews could be seen driving through high water to get to the break. Other vehicles were blocking off traffic.

Allegheny County tweeted that the roadway was “compromised. It’s closed from the 62nd Street Bridge outbound towards the zoo at Baker Street.

Pittsburgh (Lawrenceville): Major water break – 6200 block of Butler Street with roadway compromised; Roadway closed from 62nd Street Bridge outbound towards the zoo at Baker Street. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) March 10, 2022

The 62nd Street Bridge was closed at Butler Street but has since reopened, though drivers can’t turn right onto the street. The detour uses Route 28 south to the 40th Street Bridge, Shaler police said.

Update: The 62nd St Bridge is now OPEN, but you cannot turn right onto Butler St. Detour using Rt 28 south to Exit 3A (40th St Bridge). Expect delays in that area. — ShalerTownshipPolice (@PoliceShaler) March 10, 2022

Crews started the repairs just after 7:30 p.m. on Thursday. If things go perfectly, the break could be fixed in a week.

But as of now, cleanup is underway, including for Lynch and others. The water did not enter his shop but it flooded his storage building across the street. Next to Lynch is Rolling Pepperoni.

“The road exploded,” owner Katherine Schuler said. “We all felt a shake and it sounded like a giant bang. Everybody ran out to the road, and water was coming up over the sidewalk. I was worried that we would flood.”

Fortunately, that did not happen. Right now, a few homes do not have water, the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority said. But crews are expected to work around the clock until the job is done.