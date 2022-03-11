FIRST ALERTSnow is coming; Winter Weather Advisory in effect
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A special education teacher at Elizabeth Forward High School is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Nicole Corson is facing numerous charges, including endangering the welfare of children, indecent assault, corruption of minors and institutional sexual assault. The high school teacher is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old student.

According to the criminal complaint, the Elizabeth Township police received ChildLine tips regarding an inappropriate relationship between Corson and the student, and an investigation began on Dec. 10, 2021.

The complaint goes on to say that the first incident happened on a bus ride home from a field trip in November. The student said Corson continued to call him after she was placed on leave by the school in December.

The complaint said she told the student to delete all pictures, videos and conversations they had.