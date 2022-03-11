By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NEW CASTLE (KDKA) – All Union Area School District buildings are closed today due to a threat.
Union Township Police tell KDKA that they are investigating what is being described as a "general threat."
The threat was reported just after 6:00 on Friday morning.
The threat was reported just after 6:00 on Friday morning.

No further details were provided at this time.
