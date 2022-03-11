FIRST ALERTSnow is coming; Winter Weather Advisory in effect
pittsburgh closings, Pittsburgh Weather, SAT postponed, SATs postponed, school closings and delays, Snow Storm, weather closings and delays, Winter Weather

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – With winter weather approaching Friday evening, several schools have postponed their scheduled SAT tests for this weekend.

You can find the full list below.

  • BEAVER AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT: Postponed to Saturday, March 26
  • NORTH HILLS HIGH SCHOOL: Postponed to Saturday, March 26
  • SENECA VALLEY HIGH SCHOOL: Postponed to Saturday, March 26
More SAT postponements and weather-related cancellations can be found here.

