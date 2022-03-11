By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – With winter weather approaching Friday evening, several schools have postponed their scheduled SAT tests for this weekend.
You can find the full list below.
- BEAVER AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT: Postponed to Saturday, March 26
- NORTH HILLS HIGH SCHOOL: Postponed to Saturday, March 26
- SENECA VALLEY HIGH SCHOOL: Postponed to Saturday, March 26
More SAT postponements and weather-related cancellations can be found here.
