PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Maintaining the roads can be one of the more challenging elements as snow covered the ground overnight and the Allegheny County Public Works Department knows that all too well.

With experience comes knowledge, and Allegheny County Public Works Director Stephen Shanley said they’ve got plenty of both as road maintenance has improved throughout the winter.

Crews were hard at work on Saturday as snow fell overnight and they made sure roadways stayed clear.

Shanley said the county had 34 plow and salt trucks covering hundreds of miles before 10:00 a.m.

“Majority of [the] roads are clear and passable in Allegheny County, we’ve treated 360 miles of roads,” he explained.

In Carnegie, however, residents say Shanley’s claims do not hold up.

“Not bad, they’re okay, they’re okay, just be careful,” said Craig Szerejko.

Szerejko woke up early to help shovel sidewalks in front of his friend’s restaurant to make sure passersby didn’t slip and fall.

Meanwhile, even as the roads are mostly clear of snow and slush, Shanley says they still have concerns heading into the evening.

“Concerns of drifting snow and melting and freezing on the roadway so we ask people to be cautious of that throughout the day and into the evening,” he said.

Shanley said crews will be out throughout the night and they’ll continue monitoring conditions headed into early Sunday morning.