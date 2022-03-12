By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Just 23 days after meeting for the gold medal at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, Team USA and Team Canada met at PPG Paints Arena.

Team Canada was looking to prove it was no fluke they brought the gold back to North America and Team USA was out for a little bit of revenge for bringing home silver.

It was Team Canada picking up right where they left off in the Olympics, opening the scoring less than five minutes in. Off a bit of a broken play, Blayre Turnbull scooped up a loose puck after Rebecca Johnston engaged with a Team USA defender, putting the puck just under USA goalie Alex Cavallini, giving them the early 1-0 lead.

However, the Americans did not back down, getting several shots and chances but Ann-Renee Desbiens stood tall.

That was until there were just 33 seconds remaining in the opening frame when one of Team USA’s most clutch players came through.

Hannah Brandt poked a puck free in the defensive zone, springing Hilary Knight on a breakaway, she snuck one by Desbiens to tie the game just before the first intermission.

THAT BACKHAND THOUGH 🤩 Knight had six goals and four assists in seven games played in the 20022 Olympic Games. pic.twitter.com/crjrB4YbqA — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) March 12, 2022

Canada’s strategy in the second period appeared to change as the Americans swapped out Cavallini for Maddie Rooney and that was to get in front of Rooney and make sure she was unable to see any shots.

That strategy would pay off a little over eight minutes into the middle frame when Jocelyn Larocque’s shot found it’s way past Rooney, retaking the lead for Canada at 2-1.

larocque with an absolute blast to make it 2-1 Canada about halfway thru the second period in the #RivalryRematch pic.twitter.com/fhqlVO02oe — The Ice Garden (@TheIceGarden) March 12, 2022

While it looked like it was deflected, the shot beat Rooney over the glove.

But as Team USA is known to do, they answered right back just minutes later when another one of the team’s leaders would pull them even.

Hannah Brandt recorded her first goal of the game and second point of the day to knot the game at two.

tie game!!! Hannah Brandt picks up a deflected pass and goes five hole to tie the #RivalryRematch at 2! pic.twitter.com/PNSFKnolRp — The Ice Garden (@TheIceGarden) March 12, 2022

A Hayley Scamurra pass attempt was blocked by Canada but found its way to Brandt’s stick who put the puck five-hole on Canada’s second-period goalie, Emerance Maschmeyer.

While the US got a late power-play opportunity that carried into the third, they were unable to break the deadlock.

As the third period continued, the US would be given a power-play opportunity once again but while they didn’t score, it was Hayley Scamurra once again making a difference.

woosh the goals in the #RivalryRematch are coming fast and furious now! Scamurra from Roque made it 3-2, US pic.twitter.com/MePjZERqN7 — The Ice Garden (@TheIceGarden) March 12, 2022

Breaking to the net with 12:14 remaining in regulation, a puck came to her stick, and she was able to beat Kristen Campbell high as the Canada defense had to respect high-flying defender Megan Keller, who provided a screen in front.

It gave the Americans a 3-2 lead but it lasted less than a minute when Canada’s quick-strike offense was just that…quick-striking.

A mere 24 seconds after the US took the lead, Campbell made a save that jumpstarted the Canadians. Marie-Philip Poulin was able to get off a pass to Jamie Lee Rattray despite Poulin being heavily covered.

Rattray’s wrister was powerful enough to beat the US’s third-period goalie, Nicole Hensley to the blocker side.

From there, Campbell and Hensley shut the door the rest of the way as these two rivals once again found themselves locked in a battle, which slipped into overtime.

As she always does, it was Canada’s Marie-Philip Poulin who scored to win for Canada.

Poulin was able to shake Kendall Coyne Schofield’s coverage and as she went behind the net, her pass attempt to Melodie Daoust didn’t make it, but it went in the net.

Marie-Philip Poulin for the win in overtime 🐐 pic.twitter.com/IedvqMav0g — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) March 12, 2022

The pass attempt hit the leg of American defender Megan Keller and banked past Hensley to give Canada the 4-3 win in the Rivalry Rematch.

NOTES: