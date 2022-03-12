By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A car caused chaos on Chartiers Avenue this afternoon.
The vehicle was traveling along the road around noon when it struck a guard rail, a stop sign and finally crashed into a home, smashing in the front porch.
Police and medics quickly arrived at the scene between Jefferies and Tuxedo Streets.
There is no word on any injuries at this time.
