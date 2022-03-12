By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As snow covers our region on this First Alert weather day, some may be less excited about the sudden winter wonderland than others.
That may include the mother eagle in the U.S. Steel nest, who was buried under inches of snow that fell overnight.


Around 7:20 a.m. this morning, the female eagle woke up from her rest in the nest and spent several minutes shaking off the layers of ice and snow that had accumulated.
PixCams shared the footage this morning.MORE NEWS: Tracking Road Conditions In Westmoreland County As Snow Coats Roads In Our Region
The company has an ongoing feed on the nest, and you can watch the U.S. Steel Bald eagle nest anytime.