Ebony

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

This young guy is Ebony. When he first arrived, he spent some time in a loving foster home where he could run around, climb, dig and flop on occasion. He loves to be petted and even has a sweet spot on his head and nose! We know you will fall in love with Ebony so come and meet him today.

To find out more about how to adopt the rabbits at the shelter, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Mally

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Mally has lots of energy. The couple who brought Mally to the shelter said the previous owner never showed up. A mixed breed, maybe shepherd with Jack Russell terrier.

Will sit for a treats, but could benefit from an basic training class. Housebroken if taken out often and watched. Very smart. Scared of very loud noises and vacuum cleaners. Not a barker. Likes to be with a dog buddy and not alone. Did fine if crated, but with another of fosters dogs. Loves laying on couch or chair. Foster fed separately from other dogs as sometimes possessive over food or treats.

To find out more about how to adopt Mally, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

