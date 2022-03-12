By: Erika Stanish
BEAVER COUNTY (KDKA) – Dozens of firefighters were needed when a home in Beaver County caught fire this afternoon.
The fire chief tells KDKA that 10 companies were called to the scene when the fire on Market Street in Georgetown Borough started around 3:00 p.m.
During the response, one firefighter was taken to the hospital, it’s believed a piece of debris fell on him.
It's believed the fire began in the basement.
