PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — This year's Miss Smiling Irish Eyes, MacKenzie Ridge, was crowned yesterday.
The Mt. Lebanon native is currently a student at UNC Charlotte.
She is studying political science and English.
“I’ve been dreaming of this for so long. Keira is one of the best people I’ve ever met. When I was younger, I thought she was queen of the world,” she said. “So to be able to be who she was back then is such an honor and to be able to give back to the community who has made me who I am and instilled so many great values.”
Her court maidens are Erin Mary Burkhart and Zoe Mulkerrins.
They marched in the St. Patrick’s Day Parade this morning.