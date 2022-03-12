By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A push to get more girls interested in hockey took place at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday morning before Team USA and Team Canada went head-to-head.

The Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation partnered with DICK’s Sporting Goods to host two girls-only hockey clinics at the home of the Penguins.

Girls and women ages 6-19 took part in clinics hosted by players from the USA and Canadian women’s players.

“It’s an excellent weekend for girls hockey, especially in Pittsburgh where the game is definitely growing, so it’s pretty exciting to have all this talent here,” said Tessa Nicholson.

After the clinic, the girls stayed around to meet their hockey heroes, take pictures, and get autographs.

Then, on Saturday afternoon, USA and Canada faced off in the “Rivalry Rematch,” a rematch of the gold medal game from the Winter Olympics.

Team Canada won the rematch, like they did in the gold medal game, but in overtime.