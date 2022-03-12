CBS News PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Motorists can resume driving at normal speeds on interstates and routes now that the danger of last night’s winter storm has passed.

PennDOT had required all vehicles follow a 45 miles per hour speed limit on all major roadways due to the snow.

Now, drivers can go back to traveling at the normal speed limits.

This also applies to Interstate 70 and Interstate 79.

PennDOT crews are still out on the roads and are clearing them throughout the day.