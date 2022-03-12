By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Penguins' forward Drew O'Connor will stay in black and gold for at least one more year.
The team announced he was signed to a one-year-, one-way deal worth $750,000.
The 23-year-old has spent time with both the NHL squad and the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.
In Pittsburgh, he's scored three goals, two assists, and five points in 22 games, while in Wilkes-Barre, he's scored seven goals and seven assists for 14 points in 13 games.
O’Connor signed with the Penguins as an undrafted free agent in March 2020.