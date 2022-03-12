PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Winter isn’t through with us, yet!

ALERT: Winter Storm Warning goes through tonight for the ridges and Laurels. Winter Weather Advisory expires at noon.

AWARE: ​Wind gusts near 35 mph brings wind chills to teens and single digits through Sunday morning.

Most of the heavy snow fell overnight where 3-6 inches of snow so far region wide as predicted.

SNOW TOTALS

Allegheny County

Moon Township (National Weather Service Pittsburgh headquarters): 7 inches

Wexford: 7 inches

Ross Township: 5 inches

Beaver County

Ambridge: 5 inches

Fayette County

Smithfield: 3.5 inches

Washington County

South Strabane: 6.2 inches

Westmoreland County

New Kensington: 4.4 inches

Snow will slow down but there will be blowing snow with gusts around 35 mph today.

Our high was 28° at midnight and since then falling so daytime temperatures will be in the 20s, but it won’t feel like that.

Wind chill values will be in the teens and single digits all day.

Lake-enhanced snow showers will linger through this afternoon and evening especially in the higher elevations with up-sloping.

One thing that will keep additional accumulation through the day at a minimum for areas north will be dry air on the backside of the cold front.

Sunday it’ll be a cold start with lows in the teens and possibly sub-zero wind chills.

Highs in the mid 30s with mostly cloudy skies. There’s a small chance areas north could get a few snow showers as a quick clipper system rolls by but minimal accumulation is possible.

Monday we jump to the mid 50s and stay there through mid-week before getting to the 60s for St. Patrick’s day with mostly sunny skies! We are flirting with the 70s ending the work week.