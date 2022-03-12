By: Erika Stanish

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A lot of people were out on the South Side on Saturday night, despite the cold, and they were decked out in green and in the spirit.

Right off of Carson Street, while it wasn’t as busy as previous years, there were still lines to get into many of the bars.

While the temperatures were cold, those withstanding the cold said it was worth it.

It’s also a welcomed sight for businesses as they continue their recovery from the pandemic.

Some said the wind was harsh but worth it, the same thing with the snow, but they also said it was worth it to get to celebrate the St. Patrick’s Day holiday in Pittsburgh.

Businesses were happy to see things getting back to normal and said they were prepared and expecting a long, very busy night ahead.