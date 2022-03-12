By: KDKA-TV’s Falicia Woody

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are less than three hours away from the start of the St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

More than a quarter of a million spectators and over 200 marching bands and floats are expected to fill the snow-covered streets.

Safety is the top priority for the city, and you have to be careful as you are coming out here because if you are setting up early to watch the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, it is slick on the sidewalks.

Some of the roads are still pretty slushy, so do keep this in mind.

We’ve been seeing people slip and slide.

There’s ice in a few locations on the sidewalks, and they are looking slushy, but of course the plows have been hard at work.

This is fluffy kind of snow, so not ideal for making snowmen or snowballs.

You’ll still want to dress warm for today, and the wind gusts are making it feel even colder.

And Pittsburgh police will be out on the streets today.

There’s a few things they’re going to be on the lookout for.

They will be strictly enforcing open container laws, watching out for underage drinking, any kind of public intoxication and any drinking under the influence.