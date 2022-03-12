WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) — We are tracking road conditions throughout our region in the KDKA Mobile Weather Lab.

Route 30 toward Irwin – 5 a.m.

Since we have been on the road, heading here, the conditions on the roads are not terrible.

It is definitely snowing, it does have an impact, but the roads seem to be in fair shape so far.

There is a dusting of snow on the roads, but two vehicles ahead of us is a truck treating the roads.

We’re seeing plenty of them out this morning.

So we are headed to the Irwin Greensburg area, and in Westmoreland County, PennDOT just actually an email saying that they are reducing speed limits in Westmoreland County and in Washington County on Interstate 70 to 45 mph.

Irwin – 5:30 a.m.

We got to Irwin not too long ago, driving through the main strip here.

Half an hour ago, the conditions at the time were not that bad, but now it’s a little bit different, especially as snow is starting to come down just a little bit harder.

More of the ground is covered.

As a matter of fact, on our way up here, we saw a car try to make a turn and couldn’t make it.

It looks like they got caught up in the snow and ice and ran into a curb.

Very scary situation, but it did look like they were okay, they started backing up to reserve, but those are the conditions we are seeing out here this morning.

It’s very important that if you are going out, make sure that you are driving slowly, make sure you are staying safe and take a little extra long to brake, especially when you cannot see some of the lanes on the road.

You don’t know if ice is covering the street.

Crews are out trying to make a difference on these roadways, but as the snow continues to fall, it’s going to be that much more difficult.

Norwin – 7 a.m.

As the weather starts to ease up a little bit, the road conditions are improving also because snow plow have been going back and forth.

There’s a little bit more visibility on these roads.

There’s still a slight dusting, but it’s not that bad.

It’s getting a little better as we were seeing all morning that some point it was hard to see on the roads with the visibility.

With the snow coming down, the roads were covered.

So cars are having an easier time now as the morning continues to go on.

You start to see the snow built up on the side of the roads, instead of on the roads themselves, which is a good sign.

It shows that crews have been out, no matter where you are in Westmoreland County.

PennDOT is still putting speed limit restrictions on different areas, particularly I-70.

If you are driving, you want to be extra cautious, as there is ice underneath the snow.