By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Important deadlines are approaching ahead of next month's special election.
The elections and deadlines are for the 19th and 24th Legislative Districts, formerly held by City of Pittsburgh Chief of Staff Jake Wheatley Jr. and current Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey.
Voters have until Monday, March 21 to register or update their information.
If voters want to vote by mail or absentee ballot, they must submit that application by Tuesday, March 29.