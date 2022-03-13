By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV
TAMPA BAY (KDKA) – Not so fast, NFL.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Weather: Temperatures Dip Overnight Before Monday Warm Up
Touchdown Tom is coming back.
These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG pic.twitter.com/U0yhRKVKVm
— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 13, 2022
On Twitter on Sunday night, Brady announced his decision that he will play for the Buccaneers in the 2022 season.READ MORE: West Virginia Senate Misses Deadline To Pass Controversial Bill Regarding Teaching Race In Schools
This will be Brady’s 23rd season in the NFL and third with Tampa Bay.
“These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands,” he said in the tweet.
Brady announced his retirement from the NFL earlier this year in an Instagram post.MORE NEWS: Hill District Consensus Group Holds 'Rent And Utility Relief' Clinic
Now, he has reversed that decision.