By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV

TAMPA BAY (KDKA) – Not so fast, NFL.

Touchdown Tom is coming back.

On Twitter on Sunday night, Brady announced his decision that he will play for the Buccaneers in the 2022 season.

This will be Brady’s 23rd season in the NFL and third with Tampa Bay.

“These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands,” he said in the tweet.

Brady announced his retirement from the NFL earlier this year in an Instagram post.

Now, he has reversed that decision.