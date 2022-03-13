By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The City of Pittsburgh launched a site to track where hundreds of millions of dollars from the American Rescue Plan is going.
The site is tracking how the money is being allocated and spent.
In all, Pittsburgh is getting $335 million.
It got half last June and is expected to receive the rest in May.
You can find the tracker here.