By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Allegheny County’s emergency rental assistance program will expire at the end of this month.READ MORE: West Virginia Senate Misses Deadline To Pass Controversial Bill Regarding Teaching Race In Schools
In order to help those who are struggling, the Hill District Consensus Group hosted a “rent and utility relief” clinic on Saturday at the Thelma Lovette Y on Centre Avenue.READ MORE: Nurses On Strike At Armstrong County's Only Hospital
Organizers said we’re in the middle of a housing crisis and they want everyone to get the help they need while they still can.
Program Director Carol Hardman said that her concern is that people could still be evicted.MORE NEWS: City Of Pittsburgh Increases Transparency On American Rescue Plan Spending
Dozens were on hand for the event and you can learn more at this link.