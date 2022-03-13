CBS News PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HOMEWOOD (KDKA) – Police have been called to a shooting in Homewood.

A man in his 50s was shot in the head around 10:00 p.m. and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said there are no suspects at this time.

