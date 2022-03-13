CBS News PittsburghWatch Now
By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) – A local deacon celebrated 100 trips around the sun on Sunday.

Deacon Luke Bullock is a member of the Mount Carmel Baptist Church in North Versailles.

His family and friends came together to celebrate his 100th birthday at the Noah’s Ark Community Center in McKeesport.

Bullock served the country in World War II as a service member in the U.S. Navy.