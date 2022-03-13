By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The state Fish and Boat Commission is hoping to get more women to fish.
It is holding a free virtual Intro to Fly Fishing program on Tuesday.
Instructors will teach the basics of fly fishing, knot tying, casting and locating fish.
Participants will learn these skills just in time for trout season, which starts on April 2.