Filed Under:Fish and Boat Commission, Fly Fishing, Local News, Local TV, Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The state Fish and Boat Commission is hoping to get more women to fish.

It is holding a free virtual Intro to Fly Fishing program on Tuesday.

Instructors will teach the basics of fly fishing, knot tying, casting and locating fish.

Participants will learn these skills just in time for trout season, which starts on April 2.