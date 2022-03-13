CBS News PittsburghWatch Now
By Mary Ours
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We have sprung forward, and sunrise and sunset are now an hour later!

Highs today will be in the mid to upper 30s with mostly cloudy skies.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

There’s a small chance places north could get a few snow showers with a quick clipper system scooting by north but, minimal accumulation is possible.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Monday, we jump to the mid 50s and stay there through mid-week with dry conditions.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

It gets better each day this week and we get to the 60s for St. Patrick’s day with mostly sunny skies! We are also flirting with the 70s ending the work week.

