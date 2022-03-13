PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We have sprung forward, and sunrise and sunset are now an hour later!
Highs today will be in the mid to upper 30s with mostly cloudy skies.READ MORE: Person Found Dead In McKees Rocks
There’s a small chance places north could get a few snow showers with a quick clipper system scooting by north but, minimal accumulation is possible.
READ MORE: Nurses On Strike At Armstrong County's Only Hospital
Monday, we jump to the mid 50s and stay there through mid-week with dry conditions.
It gets better each day this week and we get to the 60s for St. Patrick’s day with mostly sunny skies! We are also flirting with the 70s ending the work week.MORE NEWS: South Side Businesses Feeling The Love Following St. Patrick's Day Parade
WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos