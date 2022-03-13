By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – More than 100 athletes were draining buckets on Pitt's campus on Sunday.
The Special Olympics held a basketball tournament at Trees Hall and organizers said events like this one to help people with disabilities get physical activities and interact with friends.
"This is our annual basketball tournament, we have not had a basketball tournament in person since 2020," said Andrew Fee. "It's just great to be back in person, just great for the athletes."
Around 50 volunteers donated their time to make the event a success.