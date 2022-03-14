PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It was a violent Sunday night across the city of Pittsburgh.

Now police are gathering evidence to try to find those responsible for a pair of shootings.

The first shooting happened on Kedron Street in Homewood. Some residents said they saw the aftermath of the incident — crime scene tape and flashing lights.

Others said they heard it.

“I heard like 8-10 shots,” said Leslie Blake, who has lived on that street for more than 40 years. “I tried to stay away from the windows.”

Blake lives close to where the incident happened.

“It’s overwhelming,” Blake said. “The whole situation is overwhelming. Anytime it happens it’s overwhelming — young or old.”

Pittsburgh police said it responded to a Shotspotter alert at about 10 p.m.

“When (officers) arrived on scene, they found a male down on the sidewalk,” Pittsburgh Police Major Crimes Commander Richard Ford said. “He had at least one gunshot wound to the head.”

Ford said the man was in his 50s, and he died at the scene.

“This is the third homicide we had this week in the city,” Ford said.

“I’m frustrated,” Blake said. “I don’t know what to expect for our young men. I don’t know what initiated that. It’s just terrible.”

And more gunshots rang out later Sunday, this time on the north side.

Police said just after 11 p.m., a man went to Allegheny General Hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg. A short time later, officers went to Island and Preble avenues, where another man was calling for help.

Police said the man came out of the Ohio River, and officers quickly realized he’d been shot several times.

Medics took him to a hospital in critical condition.

“I just pray we can find a way to stop this and get something for these young people to do,” Blake said. “I don’t know if it was young or old who did it. But we have to find another way of solving our problems. This isn’t it.”

Detectives are asking for the community’s help as they investigate the shootings and look for suspects. Anyone with information about either incident is urged to call Pittsburgh police.