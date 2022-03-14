By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — At least one person was shot in Pittsburgh's Brighton Heights neighborhood.
Police were called to California Avenue near Miller's Seafood House on Monday night. Allegheny County dispatch said one person showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound.
No word on any arrests or suspects.