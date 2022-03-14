PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With no telling how long gas prices are going to remain as high as they currently are, every time you have to fill up, it’s like wringing every drop out of your wallet.

Right now, filling up your vehicle with gas makes it feel like you’re flushing money away.

Here are some ways you can save some money:

If you stop at GetGo, there’s no doubt that you’ve seen the lower prices on their signs. So, how do you get that lower price? If you have an Advantage Card, what you need to do is sign up for their program. The program links to your bank account, you get a PIN number, and when you buy the gas, the money comes directly out of your bank account and you get the lower price.

When it comes to club memberships, there is also savings to be found.

For instance, gas at Sam’s Club is $4.19 per gallon, which looks pretty good — but you have to be a member. You pay $45 for your membership and they give you a $45 e-card, so the membership is a wash and you get the discount.

At Costco, the long lines for gas say a lot. The price of gas is about the same as it is at Sam’s Club, but the deal is a little bit different. With Costco, you have to buy a $60 membership and you only get a $10 card, so you have $50 to make up. However, with gas prices as high as they are, you’ll make up that difference in no time.

At BJ’s, the price of gas is the same as at the other clubs like Costco and Sam’s Club, but their deal is also a bit different. Their membership costs $55, but they do give a $40 gift card, and if you’re willing to sign up for their credit card, you can get another 10 cents off per gallon.

If you just want to find the cheapest gas near you, you can check out the KDKA Gas Tracker.

From there, you can find a link to Gas Buddy, where you can view a map and all of the gas stations in the area will show up. You can zoom in and out, and all of the more expensive gas stations will disappear, leaving only the cheap options.

If you just want to leave your car parked altogether and let the Port Authority be your driver, they’ve got a couple options for you, as well.

A week long pass for the Port Authority costs around $25, approximately the price of 1/2 tank of gas. If you look into a month long pass for around $100, that equates cost-wise to around 1 & 1/2 tanks of gas.

One final point: if you’re going to drive somewhere to get a discount of your gas, make sure you factor in how much gas you’re burning to get there and back, because that can affect the discount — and then decide whether it’s worth it or not.