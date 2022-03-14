By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Public Schools students may soon be able to take off their masks.READ MORE: 2022 School Mask Guide
Board members will consider ending the district’s mask mandate later this month.READ MORE: 'This Guidance Makes Sense:' Infectious Disease Specialist Supports New CDC Guidance
The proposal would update the district’s health and safety plan to make mask-wearing optional. However, it’ll only be if the community level of COVID is at a medium or low level. Allegheny County is currently at a low level.
After the CDC changed its mask guidance at the end of February, many schools decided to make face coverings optional.MORE NEWS: CDC Issues New Mask Guidance, Some Schools Choose To Drop Mask Mandates
Statewide, mask-wearing in schools hasn’t been required since the state Supreme Court overturned the Wolf administration’s mandate in December.