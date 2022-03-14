NCAA TOURNAMENTClick here to fill out, print your bracket!
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Public Schools students may soon be able to take off their masks.

Board members will consider ending the district’s mask mandate later this month.

The proposal would update the district’s health and safety plan to make mask-wearing optional. However, it’ll only be if the community level of COVID is at a medium or low level. Allegheny County is currently at a low level.

After the CDC changed its mask guidance at the end of February, many schools decided to make face coverings optional.

Statewide, mask-wearing in schools hasn’t been required since the state Supreme Court overturned the Wolf administration’s mandate in December.