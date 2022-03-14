By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Steelers have reportedly reached a deal with a quarterback expected to succeed Ben Roethlisberger.

The Steelers agreed to a two-year deal with the Bills’ Mitchell Trubisky, the NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported, citing sources.

The #Steelers have reached agreement on a two-year deal with QB Mitchell Trubisky, sources say. The former No. 2 overall pick heads to Pittsburgh as the expected starter in place of the retired Ben Roethlisberger. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 14, 2022

Trubisky is a former number two overall pick and now the Steelers’ expected starter, according to Garafolo.

Trubisky said he’s excited about coming to the Steel City, according to a text shared by NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

“I have tremendous respect for the Rooney Family and Coach Tomlin. They have built one of the best rosters in football and I can’t wait to contribute and help this team continue their success,” Trubisky said.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said Trubisky’s decision came down to the Steelers and the Jets, but he was looking for the best chance to get back on the field as a starter and win games.

After Roethlisberger played his last game in the NFL, Steelers leadership said they were keeping all options on the table, including letting Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins compete for the position during the offseason.

The Steelers haven’t won a playoff game in five years and face a long-overdue reboot this offseason in the wake of Roethlisberger’s retirement.

The team hasn’t confirmed the deal yet, but the NFL wasted no time getting Trubisky into a Steelers uniform:

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.