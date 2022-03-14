NCAA TOURNAMENTClick here to fill out, print your bracket!
CBS News PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Football, Local TV, Mitchell Trubisky, NFL, Pittsburgh Steelers, Steelers

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Steelers have reportedly reached a deal with a quarterback expected to succeed Ben Roethlisberger.

READ MORE: Kevin Colbert: Steelers GM Says Team Will Acquire A QB

The Steelers agreed to a two-year deal with the Bills’ Mitchell Trubisky, the NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported, citing sources.

Trubisky is a former number two overall pick and now the Steelers’ expected starter, according to Garafolo.

Trubisky said he’s excited about coming to the Steel City, according to a text shared by NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

“I have tremendous respect for the Rooney Family and Coach Tomlin. They have built one of the best rosters in football and I can’t wait to contribute and help this team continue their success,” Trubisky said.

READ MORE: Ben Roethlisberger Officially Announces Retirement

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said Trubisky’s decision came down to the Steelers and the Jets, but he was looking for the best chance to get back on the field as a starter and win games.

After Roethlisberger played his last game in the NFL, Steelers leadership said they were keeping all options on the table, including letting Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins compete for the position during the offseason.

The Steelers haven’t won a playoff game in five years and face a long-overdue reboot this offseason in the wake of Roethlisberger’s retirement.

The team hasn’t confirmed the deal yet, but the NFL wasted no time getting Trubisky into a Steelers uniform:

MORE NEWS: Steelers Face Long-Overdue Reboot As Roethlisberger Exits: ‘All Options Are On The Table’

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.