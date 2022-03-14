NCAA TOURNAMENTClick here to fill out, print your bracket!
By: Michael Guise/KDKA-TV News

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A former fan favorite in Pittsburgh is headed to another team.

Andrew McCutchen and the Milwaukee Brewers have agreed on a contract, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports Monday.

Last season, McCutchen had 27 home runs, 80 RBIs and 107 hits in 144 games in Philadelphia. He spent the last three seasons with the Phillies.

McCutchen previously spent nearly a decade with the Pirates, becoming a fan favorite while winning the National League MVP Award in 2013. His last season in Pittsburgh was in 2017.

He spent time with the San Francisco Giants and New York Yankees in the 2018 season before joining Philadelphia.