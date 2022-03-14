By: Michael Guise/KDKA-TV News
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A former fan favorite in Pittsburgh is headed to another team.
Andrew McCutchen and the Milwaukee Brewers have agreed on a contract, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports Monday.

My guy @DanielAlvarezEE was on the deal for McCutchen, who will bring some offense to a Brewers team that already has elite pitching.
— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 14, 2022
Last season, McCutchen had 27 home runs, 80 RBIs and 107 hits in 144 games in Philadelphia. He spent the last three seasons with the Phillies.
Last season, McCutchen had 27 home runs, 80 RBIs and 107 hits in 144 games in Philadelphia. He spent the last three seasons with the Phillies.

McCutchen previously spent nearly a decade with the Pirates, becoming a fan favorite while winning the National League MVP Award in 2013. His last season in Pittsburgh was in 2017.
He spent time with the San Francisco Giants and New York Yankees in the 2018 season before joining Philadelphia.