By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The 2022 NFL league year is officially underway.

The Steelers have a busy offseason ahead, as the team looks to the future without quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Keep up to date with KDKA’s Steelers free agency tracker as Pittsburgh navigates its offseason. Check back for updates.

THE LATEST:

March 15, 11:08 a.m.

Pittsburgh will bring back DT Montravius Adams, a late-season acquisition in 2021 who performed well in the Steelers’ march toward a playoff spot.

Defensive lineman Montravius Adams is signing back with the Steelers on a 2-year, $5 million contract, per his agents @DrewJRosenhaus and @RyanMatha. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2022

March 14, 6:56 p.m.

Pittsburgh has reportedly signed offensive lineman Mason Cole to a three-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Former Cardinals and Vikings’ center Mason Cole intends to sign a three-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2022

March 14, 5:31 p.m.

The Steelers are reportedly re-signing offensive lineman Chukwuma Okorafor, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo and Aditi Kinkhabwala.

The #Steelers are bringing back OT Chukwuma Okorafor, sources tell me and @AKinkhabwala. Had interest elsewhere but returns to Pittsburgh, where he’s manned the right side the last two years. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 14, 2022

“Had interest elsewhere but returns to Pittsburgh, where he’s manned the right side the last two years,” Garafolo tweeted.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the three-year deal is worth $29.25 million.

Steelers are giving their right tackle Chukwuma Okorafor a three-year, $29.25 million deal, including $20.5 million in first two years, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2022

March 14, 5:17 p.m.

Pittsburgh announced it signed cornerback Arthur Maulet to a two-year deal.

We have signed CB Arthur Maulet to a two-year contract. @BordasLaw — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) March 14, 2022

March 14, 1 p.m.

The Steelers reportedly reached a deal with quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, who is expected to succeed Roethlisberger.