Keep up to date with KDKA's Steelers free agency tracker as Pittsburgh navigates its offseason.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The 2022 NFL league year is officially underway.

The Steelers have a busy offseason ahead, as the team looks to the future without quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

THE LATEST:

March 15, 11:08 a.m.

Pittsburgh will bring back DT Montravius Adams, a late-season acquisition in 2021 who performed well in the Steelers’ march toward a playoff spot.

March 14, 6:56 p.m.

Pittsburgh has reportedly signed offensive lineman Mason Cole to a three-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

March 14, 5:31 p.m.

The Steelers are reportedly re-signing offensive lineman Chukwuma Okorafor, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo and Aditi Kinkhabwala.

“Had interest elsewhere but returns to Pittsburgh, where he’s manned the right side the last two years,” Garafolo tweeted.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the three-year deal is worth $29.25 million.

March 14, 5:17 p.m.

Pittsburgh announced it signed cornerback Arthur Maulet to a two-year deal.

March 14, 1 p.m.

The Steelers reportedly reached a deal with quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, who is expected to succeed Roethlisberger.