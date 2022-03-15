PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A woman is now behind bars and facing homicide charges after a man was found shot dead in McKees Rocks.

According to police paperwork, 24-year-old Brook Lank is facing charges for killing her boyfriend. She says she did it because he threatened her.

Allegheny County Police found 22-year-old Anthony Lofton dead along Derby Alley around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Police say video evidence helped them find those who were responsible.

Video showed Lank’s rented Ford Taurus stop on Derby Alley and a passenger, Germel Phillips, removed Lofton’s body from the car.

Police eventually found the car at the Econo Lodge along Steubenville Pike. Detectives saw Phillips cleaning the vehicle and ordered him to stop.

Police saw blood stains and searched the vehicle, eventually arresting both Phillips and Lank.

Lank told police that Lofton threatened her on Saturday night with a gun and took her car. Later that night, they went to make a drug deal in McKeesport, and got into an altercation.

Lank said she took Lofton’s fun and shot him in the head, and then two more times. She said she panicked and asked Phillips to help dump his body on the street.

Lank is facing charges of criminal homicide and abusing a corpse.