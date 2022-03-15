PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s deadline day for hundreds of local workers as the Port Authority’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement goes into effect.

If you rely on buses or the ‘T,’ the Port Authority warns that you may have to wait longer to catch a ride.

They say around 20% of their service may not be functioning over the next few weeks.

The deadline day for employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine has arrived.

The Port Authority says about 500 of their 2,700 employees could face termination.

The employees’ union, ATU Local 85, disputed those numbers, saying around 350 aren’t vaccinated, and around 130 have received one dose of a vaccine.

In response to the mandate, some employees started taking sick time.

According to the Port Authority, 800 sick hours were used Saturday, a number that’s normally around 20 per day. The Port Authority called it an “apparent protest.”

The union president said that was misleading and that the union doesn’t condone a working shortage.

While the employees’ union wants to collectively bargain with the Port Authority over this mandate, the company says the court has ruled in favor of it, so there’s nothing left to discuss.

Employees who are not vaccinated will be suspended without pay starting tomorrow, until a disciplinary hearing will be held next week.

If they’ve received one dose of a vaccine, they will be offered a chance to get the second dose.