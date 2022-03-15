By: KDKA-TV News Staff
EDGEWOOD, Pa. (KDKA) – A man was shot during a robbery in Edgewood Tuesday afternoon, police said.
Allegheny County police said a robber walked into the Edgewood Avenue Express market around 1:30 p.m., demanding money and flashing a gun.
Police said the robber fired the gun, grazing a man. He was treated by medics and is expected to survive, police said.
Detectives are now looking for the suspect who ran after the shooting. They didn’t say if the robber managed to make off with any cash.
Anyone with information is asked to call 1-833-ALL-TIPS.
