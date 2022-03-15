By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 32-year-old man is facing felony charges for trying to lure a young girl into his vehicle.
McCandless Police say Damon Bregg offered a 10-year-old girl candy, a dog, and a trip to Sheetz.
According to police, the incident occurred along Wittmer Road.
Police say the girl refused to go with Bregg before running to tell her mother about the incident — who then called police.
Bregg denied the candy and dog offers, but admitted to offering to go to Sheetz with the girl, saying “it was cold and dark” and that he wanted to be a good neighbor.