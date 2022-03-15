PERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – State police say they used tasers on a Fayette County man who allegedly threatened to “kill everyone” and charged troopers with a knife in each hand.

Deemed a threat to society, Jason Carocci is in the Fayette County Jail denied bond. Investigators say he tried to get troopers to shoot him. This latest situation is one of many troopers say involve Carocci and threats of extreme violence.

For some, living near 8 First Street in Star Junction can be frightening at times.

“There’s something going on there,” said a neighbor who didn’t want to be identified.

The latest something happened overnight when state police say the man who lives in the home, 43-year-old Jason Caroccic, allegedly threatened to take rat poison, kill his girlfriend and stab two state troopers called to the home.

“It was like one or two o’clock in the morning and I heard, ‘put the knife down, put the knife down,'” the neighbor said.

Carocci allegedly charged the two troopers while holding a large knife in each hand. Court records show troopers used their tasers to get Carocci to drop the knives and take him into custody.

“That was extreme, but there are disturbances minor to that kind of frequently. I’d say once every one or two weeks,” the neighbor said.

But there is one episode that sticks out for a neighbor KDKA spoke to who asked we not show her face: “The baseball bat incident.”

In November 2020, state police said Carocci allegedly told his sons he’d “cave in their heads” with a baseball hat, striking his oldest son who was trying to defend his younger brothers.

Carocci faces multiple felonies, including aggravated assault.

His girlfriend was not injured in the latest incident but state police say he did kick a trooper and spit on an EMS first responder checking on him after he was detained.