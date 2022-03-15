By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Mon Valley is under an Air Pollution Warning both today and Wednesday.

Much of the region will have pleasant weather today with highs in the lower 60s, but the Code Orange Air Quality Action Day is in effect for Clairton City, Glassport, Liberty Borough, Lincoln Borough, and Port Vue.

An Air Pollution Warning has been issued for the Mon Valley for today and all of tomorrow. The 24-hour PM2.5 standard for the Mon Valley has been exceeded at an official monitoring station in the Mon Valley and is likely to continue. pic.twitter.com/EpTUuzMymi — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) March 15, 2022

A strong temperature inversion with calm or very light southwest wind will likely contribute to daily average concentrations of fine particulate matter in the Code Orange range, the state Department of Environmental Protection said when issuing the alert.

On an Air Quality Action Day, young children, the elderly and those with respiratory problems should limit outdoor activities.

Companies most significantly contributing to particulate pollution in the Mon Valley region are required to temporarily reduce particulate emissions. — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) March 15, 2022

