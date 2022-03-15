NCAA TOURNAMENTClick here to fill out, print your bracket!
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Mon Valley is under an Air Pollution Warning both today and Wednesday.

Much of the region will have pleasant weather today with highs in the lower 60s, but the Code Orange Air Quality Action Day is in effect for Clairton City, Glassport, Liberty Borough, Lincoln Borough, and Port Vue.

A strong temperature inversion with calm or very light southwest wind will likely contribute to daily average concentrations of fine particulate matter in the Code Orange range, the state Department of Environmental Protection said when issuing the alert.

On an Air Quality Action Day, young children, the elderly and those with respiratory problems should limit outdoor activities.

During Code Orange days, the DEP says the companies that most significantly contribute to particulate pollution in the Mon Valley region are required to temporarily reduce particulate emissions.