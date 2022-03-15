By: Heather Lang/KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins plan to honor the newly-retired Ben Roethlisberger at PPG Paints Arena on March 29.

Fans headed to that game should bring their Terrible Towels and be in their seats early for a special pregame ceremony, the Penguins said. Roethlisberger will also drop the ceremonial puck before the game begins.

The game against the New York Rangers begins at 7 p.m.

In addition, the Penguins will have additional giveaways for their 10 remaining regular-season home games.

The highlights include a hat giveaway on March 22, a Rally Towel giveaway on April 9, bandanas on April 14 and t-shirts on April 21.

The Penguins will host the fourth annual Her Hockey Day when they play the Detroit Red Wings on March 27 of the NHL’s Gender Equality Month.

Fan Appreciation Night is set for April 29 against the Columbus Blue Jackets. The Clarks will be on hand to entertain the fans during pre-game and intermissions and the fan favorite Shirts Off Our Backs ceremony will be held after the game.

For more information, visit the Penguins’ website here.