By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are searching for a missing 89-year-old woman.

(Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Police)

Police said Queenie Kirkland left her home on Thomas Boulevard on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, gray sweater, black and white checkered pants, black boots, and a black hat.

Police said she walks with a cane and has dementia. She is known to frequent Homewood, the authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 412-323-7141.