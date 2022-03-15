By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are searching for a missing 89-year-old woman.

Police said Queenie Kirkland left her home on Thomas Boulevard on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, gray sweater, black and white checkered pants, black boots, and a black hat.
Police said she walks with a cane and has dementia. She is known to frequent Homewood, the authorities said.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 412-323-7141.