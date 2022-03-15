PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A woman is now in jail and facing homicide charges after a man was found shot dead in McKees Rocks.

According to police paperwork, 24-year-old Brook Lank is accused of killing her boyfriend after she said they got into an altercation.

Allegheny County police found 22-year-old Anthony Lofton dead along Derby Alley around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Detectives said Lank told them it all started Saturday night. She said Lofton threatened her with a gun, and then he took her rental car.

Lank said they went to make a drug deal in McKeesport and got into an altercation, according to the complaint.

Lank said she took Lofton’s gun, shot him in the head, and then shot him two more times.

She said she panicked, and asked Germel Phillips to help dump Lofton’s body on the street, detectives said.

Police wrote in the complaint that video evidence and a GPS locator led them to Lank and Phillips on Monday. They were at the Econo Lodge on Steubenville Pike.

According to the complaint, Lank was with another woman who was selling drugs out of a rented room there.

Police said they saw Phillips cleaning the rented car.

“I obviously didn’t do a very good job,” detectives said she told them upon being arrested.

All three were arrested and questioned.

Detectives said Lank is charged with criminal homicide and abusing a corpse.