By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Allegheny County leaders said COVID cases are still dropping.

It’s a positive trend that’s not seen in other parts of the world where the new stealth omicron variant is taking a toll.

Allegheny County recorded a total of 608 infections last week, a significant drop compared to January when the county reported 3,000 new cases daily.

County Executive Rich Fitzgerald said we’ve come a long way in the past two years: learning how the virus spreads, who’s most vulnerable and how to protect ourselves.

But Health Director Debra Bogen said even with all these advances, we can’t let our guard down.

“This is not a farewell to the pandemic. We are not claiming victory or shifting to treating COVID like we do influenza. COVID is not done. We may face more surges, we may ask people to wear masks again for a limited time, new variants may emerge,” she said.

Bogen said the pandemic will continue to grow and change and we’ll need to change and grow with it.

Experts are still learning a lot about the long-term effects of COVID and how to best handle the pandemic in the months to come.

The county also launched a new COVID-19 dashboard, which you can find here.