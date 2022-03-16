NCAA TOURNAMENTClick here to fill out, print your bracket!
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Firefighters are battling flames on Mount Washington.

Around 6:00 am., the flames broke out at the home on Edgemont Street between Estella Avenue and Craighead Street.

It’s unknown if anyone was injured or inside the home at the time of the fire.

