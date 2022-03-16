By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Mike Doyle is running for the United States Congress in hopes of replacing…Mike Doyle.READ MORE: Navigating Higher Costs: Where To Cut Back, Where To Spend
Republican Mike Doyle is Plum’s council president and he’s running for the seat currently held by Democratic Congressman Mike Doyle.READ MORE: Thousands Of Pittsburgh Public Schools Students Potentially Without Rides Due To Port Authority Transit Disruptions
The Democrat is retiring at the end of this term and the Republican Doyle is currently running unopposed in the primary election.MORE NEWS: Carnegie Museum Of Natural History Begins 'Lights Out Pittsburgh' Campaign
Meanwhile, four Democrats are running in the primary to replace Doyle, including Jerry Dickinson, Steve Irwin, Jeffrey Woodward, and Summer Lee.