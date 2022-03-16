NCAA TOURNAMENTClick here to fill out, print your bracket!
CBS News PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, Mike Doyle, Pennsylvania News, Rep. Mike Doyle, U.S. Congress

By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Mike Doyle is running for the United States Congress in hopes of replacing…Mike Doyle.

READ MORE: Navigating Higher Costs: Where To Cut Back, Where To Spend

Republican Mike Doyle is Plum’s council president and he’s running for the seat currently held by Democratic Congressman Mike Doyle.

READ MORE: Thousands Of Pittsburgh Public Schools Students Potentially Without Rides Due To Port Authority Transit Disruptions

The Democrat is retiring at the end of this term and the Republican Doyle is currently running unopposed in the primary election.

MORE NEWS: Carnegie Museum Of Natural History Begins 'Lights Out Pittsburgh' Campaign

Meanwhile, four Democrats are running in the primary to replace Doyle, including Jerry Dickinson, Steve Irwin, Jeffrey Woodward, and Summer Lee.